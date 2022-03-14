MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Billing herself as a “trusted conservative” and “Trump Republican,” former Minnesota GOP party chair Jennifer Carnahan announced Monday she will run in the special election for the House seat vacated by her late husband’s death.

Rep. Jim Hagedorn, who represented Minnesota’s 1st Congressional District since 2019, died Feb. 17.

A special election will be held Aug. 9, the winner of which will serve the rest of Hagedorn’s term.

“Though my heart is still heavy after Jim’s passing, the encouragement I have received from throughout southern Minnesota has inspired me to carry on his legacy by running to complete the remainder of his term,” Carnahan said in her campaign announcement.

Carnahan was party chair from 2017-2021. She was forced to resign in August after her close associate and GOP donor Anton Lazzaro was arrested on federal sex trafficking charges. She also faced allegations of cultivating a toxic work environment and ignoring claims of sexual harassment by members of her staff. Carnahan has denied these allegations, and said she did not know anything about Lazarro’s alleged criminal activity.

In her campaign announcement, Carnahan touts that her efforts in getting the Republican party out of debt and flipping three House seats “resulted in Minnesota becoming a Republican targeted state during the 2020 Presidential election.”

“I am running to disrupt the status quo and get Washington working for the people again,” she said. “Like President Trump, I am a businesswoman and a fighter. Here in Minnesota, I disrupted the status quo and brought the Republican party back to relevance. Now, I ask for the support of southern Minnesota to do the same in Washington.”

The 1st Congressional District covers southern counties touching Iowa. Secretary of State Steve Simon previously said the special election will take place within the current congressional district boundaries, not the new 2022 redistricting maps.