MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Twin Cities man was sentenced Monday to 30 years in prison for a violent armed robbery last spring that left a store clerk dead.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office District of Minnesota says that Marlow Carson, 31, of Minneapolis, was sentenced to 360 months in prison followed by three years of supervised released for armed Hobbs Act robbery.
According to federal prosecutors, Carson robbed Blue Sky Wireless and West Bend Furniture stores in the city’s Cedar-Riverside neighborhood on April 27. During the robbery, Carson stuck a gun under the plastic barrier and demanded money from the clerk.
When Carson tried to get behind the counter, the clerk attempted to close the door to keep Carson out. Carson fatally shot the clerk pointblank in the chest before running out of the store, prosecutors say.
In December, Carson pleaded guilty to one count of interference with commerce by robbery and one count of possession of ammunition as a felon. Federal prosecutors say that Carson has prior convictions and was prohibited from carrying a gun.
In Minnesota, Carson was charged with second-degree murder and aggravated robbery in connection with the robbery.