MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Tuesday will be the first day this year that temperatures will reach into the 50s in Minnesota — and it won’t be the only day this week.
WCCO Chief Meteorologist Chris Shaffer says temperatures will rise above freezing point by 10 a.m. Monday, and the Twin Cities is expected to hit a high of 52 by about 4 p.m. or so. Sunshine will also help with melting the snowpack.
Southern Minnesota will be even warmer, with temps reaching into the high 50s and evens low 60s in communities like Marshall and Worthington.
Wednesday will be another mild one, with a high of 54 in the metro, and 40s throughout the northern half of the state.
Thursday is St. Patrick’s Day, and it will be another mild day that will top out in the mid-40s and feature frequent sunshine.
Shaffer says we’ll head back into the mid- to high-50s this weekend, and the mild air looks like it will stick around next week. Odds are very high that temps will be above average, and there will even be some days that will be well above average.
There’s also no chance of precipitation until some spring showers next Monday.