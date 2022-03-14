Burger Dive shared these St. Patrick’s Day recipes with WCCO Mid-Morning viewers.
Pot O’ Gold at the End of the Rainbow Mocktail
2 ounces Grenadine
1 ounce OJ
1 ounce sprite
2 ounces Wicker Blue
Sprite and Edible Glitter in tall shot glass
Pour Grenadine in the bottom of a Hurricane glass
Add Ice to neck of glass
Layer OJ mixed with sprite then WickerBlue to create a layered rainbow.
Place tall shot glass on Top of Rainbow drink
Lucky Charms Martini
3 ounces Marshmallow Vodka
Soak Marshmallows in Vodka overnight, drain
3 ounces Lucky Charms Milk
Soak Lucky Charms in Milk overnight, drain
Mix with ice until very cold serve in a martini glass rimmed with chocolate and blended lucky charms. Float lucky charms on top.