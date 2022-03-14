New Prague Superintendent Says Allegations Of Racist Chant 'Could Not Be Substantiated'"As I have stated previously, the findings of this investigation do not take away from the other incidents that have happened at the high school," Tim Dittberner said.

Kirk Cousins, Vikings Agree To 1-Year, $35M Contract ExtensionNFL Network reports that Cousins inked a “$35 million fully guaranteed extension” that will keep him on the team through 2023.

Wild Retire Mikko Koivu's Jersey: 'You Will Always Have A Place In My Heart'“There is only one ‘State of Hockey’ -- and you guys really are the best,” Koivu told the crowd Sunday.

Yankees Get Josh Donaldson From Twins In Trade For Gary Sánchez, Gio UrshelaThe New York Yankees have acquired former AL MVP Josh Donaldson and shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa from the Minnesota Twins on Sunday night for catcher Gary Sánchez and third baseman Gio Urshela.