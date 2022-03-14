MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Love him or hate him, the Vikings are committed to Kirk Cousins for the next couple of years.

The team announced Sunday night it has agreed to a one-year contract extension with the 33-year-old Cousins. The deal will reportedly free up cap space for the cash-strapped Vikings, and also apparently includes a no-trade clause.

Cousins is probably the most polarizing player among the Vikings’ faithful, with fans split over whether he’s overpaid or underrated.

When WCCO posted the new of Cousins’ extension on our Facebook page, commenters flooded the post with opinions on the contract. Some of the best responses are collected below.

“One of the greatest to ever negotiate a contract,” John W. said.

“At least we got something done,” Tyler J. said. “Now let’s move on to the next order of business and fix that defense.”

“That’s new. A no-trade clause? Who did this? Cousins’ agent?” Justin F. said. “If the Vikings miss the playoffs this year (and they likely will), the Cousins era will go down as the most underwhelming era in Vikings history.”

“I’m interested to see what he can do with a new coach and staff. You may be surprised,” Cindy S. said.

“Well he won’t have to worry about gas money,” Duane S. said.

“I’m seeing the naysayers once again! Cousins is a good QB!” Robert R. said. “Let him play! He’s going to win a Super Bowl some day and I hope it’s with the Vikings!”

“Disgusting and immoral!” Elizabeth G. said.

“It’s nice to see the organization recognize what value they have at QB,” Andrew S. said. “Kirk has never been one of the Vikings’ problems…although I do admit that they have many.”

“In his contract should be at least 10 passes longer than 10 yards per game,” Tom W. said.

And it wasn’t just Vikings fans weighing in on Cousins’ contract.

“As a Packers fan this is wonderful news,” Brian M. said.