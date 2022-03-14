MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Melting snow might be good news for many Minnesotans, but for homes? Not so much. Big puddles and saturated yards can be a recipe for disaster.

“The panic of three years ago, I believe it was very much a nightmare. Couldn’t get anything in stock. This year we stocked up more than we usually do,” said Jim Lee, owner of Frattalone’s Home & Garden in St. Louis Park.

While we haven’t had nearly as much snow as the year Lee is referring to, his hardware store is geared up with sump pumps, gutters and sandbags.

“Once it starts getting into the basement then you’ve got bigger messes and much more expensive clean-ups,” Lee said.

Kevin from south Minneapolis knows that well. Seepage in his basement ended in costly water abatement.

“It was well worth like the investment of doing it because it hasn’t happened since, knock on wood [laughs]!” Kevin said.

Even though most roofs are cleared of snow, experts said it’s still a good idea to clear your gutters and hook up a downspout extension. That way any rain goes away from your foundation. In your yard, clear a path downhill away from your home for melting snow and ice. They said you can also line the path with sandbags.

David Tynes with Restoration 1 said not to panic if you see water in your basement.

“What they can do is one, get materials away from those walls, and two, do what they can to get water up from the carpet,” Tynes said.

Homeowners can use pumps, fans and dehumidifiers to dry the area and prevent mold. But long-term, you’ll want to fill those cracks and install drain tile.

“Very distressful, but it’s also an opportunity to learn about your home,” Tynes said. “This is really more information that you can use to make your home an even more comfortable place to live.”

Experts said if you have substantial water in your basement, make sure to cut the power to avoid any electrical dangers.