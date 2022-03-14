OSCEOLA, Wis. (WCCO) — Authorities in Wisconsin are searching for a “dangerous” homicide suspect who has ties to Minnesota.
In a joint release, the Osceola Police Department and Polk County Sheriff’s Office said an arrest warrant has been issued for 44-year-old Joseph Patrick Hadro in connection with the death of 63-year-old Scott Zitzow.
Zitzow was found dead in a trailer home fire in Osceola Wednesday. Authorities said the circumstances of his death led them to declare it a homicide.
Authorities said Hadro has no known permanent address, but has ties to Polk County in Wisconsin and the east metro in Minnesota.
“Hadro may be armed, and he is dangerous,” authorities said.
Hadro is described as 5-feet-9-inches tall, 185 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair. Authorities said he may have shaved his head to change his appearance.
Anyone with information about Hadro is asked to contact local law enforcement.