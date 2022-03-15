Bracket Challenge:Think you've got the perfect brackets? Play against our VIPs and you could win a $1,000 grand prize!
Filed Under:Bloomington News, Fires

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (WCCO) — Crews in Bloomington are working to extinguish a structure fire Tuesday morning.

Few details were immediately available but the fire was reported on the 5000 block of Nine Mile Creek Circle.

Crews from several stations, including Edina’s, are battling the fire.

Stay with WCCO.com as more details are available.