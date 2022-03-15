BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (WCCO) — Crews in Bloomington are working to extinguish a structure fire Tuesday morning.
Few details were immediately available but the fire was reported on the 5000 block of Nine Mile Creek Circle.
Structure Fire- 5000 block of Nine Mile Creek Circle. Crews from several stations along with @EdinaFire are battling this fire. Updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/bzTj0PKqM6
— Bloomington Fire (@BFD_MN) March 15, 2022
Crews from several stations, including Edina’s, are battling the fire.
Stay with WCCO.com as more details are available.