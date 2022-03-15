MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — No one was hurt when a University of Minnesota bus crashed into a restaurant and music venue on Minneapolis’ West Bank early Tuesday afternoon.
The Minneapolis Fire Department says crews were called to the intersection of Cedar and Riverside avenues at about 12:14 after a Campus Connector shuttle smashed into the Acadia, just right of its front entrance.
No one was inside the business at the time, and just the driver and a passenger were inside the bus. Fire officials say another passenger vehicle was involved.
An engineer was called to the Acadia to check for structural damage and utilities were shut off to the building. The extent of the damage is not clear at this point.
The University of Minnesota Police Department is leading the investigation.