MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Karl-Anthony Towns scored 60 points in the Timberwolves’ Monday night win over the Spurs. It was the most points scored in the NBA this season, a career high for Towns and a franchise record.

But those accolades aren’t what Towns was thinking about. The Wolves’ superstar revealed on Twitter that Monday night was significant for another reason. It marked two years to the day since his parents were both hospitalized with COVID-19.

A month later, on April 13, 2020, the virus would claim his mother’s life.

“Two years later, I walked into AT&T Center with the greatest guardian angel that I could ever ask for and dropped 60 against the winningest coach of all time,” Towns said.

Yesterday was two years to the date that my parents walked into the ER at JFK Medical Center in Edison, NJ and were admitted with COVID-19. The same hospital that my mother gave me life, and tragically, the same hospital where I saw her life begin to slip away — Karl-Anthony Towns (@KarlTowns) March 15, 2022

Towns contracted the virus himself in early 2021, missing 13 games as he recovered. He has also said he lost multiple family members besides his mother to COVID-19.

“No matter what life throws at you, you can come out of it stronger,” Towns tweeted on Tuesday. “Tough times don’t last, tough people do. Miss you Momma. This game, my life, is for you.”

The 26-year-old Towns is having a strong year as the Wolves seem poised to make the playoffs, something they’ve only done once since 2004.