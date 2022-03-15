MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It’s official: Aaron Rodgers will continue to play villain to the Vikings, at least for a little while longer.
The Green Bay Packers announced a contract extension for Rodgers Tuesday. The team did not disclose details of the deal, but reports say it’s for three years and $150 million.
“We are very pleased to be able to come to an agreement with Aaron that keeps him in Green Bay,” said general manager Brian Gutekunst. “His play on the field and leadership in our locker room remain vital in our pursuit of another Super Bowl title.”
Reports of a deal between Rodgers and the Packers emerged last week, though the reported contract details were inaccurate.
Before the extension, Rodgers’ future was the subject of much discussion. Same as last offseason, there were questions about whether Rodgers would return to the Packers, retire or seek a trade to another team.
Turns out the back-to-back MVP will be back in the green and gold for the foreseeable future. It’s unclear what the Packers will do with former first-round pick Jordan Love. He was once seen as the heir apparent to Rodgers, but his rookie contract won’t keep him in Green Bay beyond Rodgers’ extension.