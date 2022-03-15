WILLERNIE, Minn. (WCCO) — A Minnesota veteran is using his massive social media following to change the lives of other veterans.

Kenneth Jary, a veteran from Willernie, goes by “Patriotic Kenny” on TikTok, where his positivity and emotional openness have proved irresistible to his 1.6 million followers.

When Jary needed a new mobility scooter last year, the kindness of his followers came through and they raised money to buy him a new one. Now, he’s paying it forward.

Jary and his friend, Amanda Kline, are surprising veterans around the country with mobility scooters of their own. WCCO was there for one of the surprises Tuesday, when Jary and Kline were on a Zoom call with a Navy veteran named Vicky from Washington State.

“Your daughter Jennifer, she nominated you, Vicky,” Jary told her. “So you will be getting a mobility scooter, and God bless you with that.”

Vicky became emotional when she found out, which made Jary emotional. That’s not uncommon for him when he speaks about the community he’s found on TikTok, and what they’ve done for him.

“It made me into a different person,” Jary said. “Before I was struggling, I was alone, didn’t have nobody and it was a struggle. But now I’m out, I’m about and I just feel so much better.”

Jary and Kline have gifted new scooters to more than 50 veterans.

“It hits me so hard, I just got to break down and cry like I am now, because that’s what these nice people throughout the world have done for me,” Jary said.

He also never forgets to thank the veterans for their service. He and Kline are planning to volunteer at Fort Snelling National Cemetery this Memorial Day. It will be Jary’s first time there.