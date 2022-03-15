MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police say they have made an arrest after a toddler was shot in the face inside a Minneapolis apartment Monday morning.
Minneapolis police confirmed the arrest Tuesday afternoon. The suspect has not been charged yet, but is described as a 36-year-old man who is being held on a probable cause weapons charge.
Police are working to determine the full extent of his involvement in the shooting and to determine if additional charges will be sought.
Officers responded to a report of an injured child on the 1500 block of Lasalle Avenue just after 4:30 a.m. On arrival, they found a 2-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to the face. He was taken to the hospital, and was listed in critical, but stable, condition.
According to MPD, the child was with a family member who is not a parent when he was wounded.
Police are still investigating.