Latest News
COVID In Minnesota: 483 New Cases & 9 More Deaths
The rate of new daily cases per 100,000 residents stands at 9, which is below the line of high risk (though above the line for caution), and down significantly from the recent peak of nearly 230.
St. Paul Police Investigating Homicide Tuesday Morning
Police didn't release many details but said they found a woman dead on the 1700 block of Wynne Avenue.
Live WCCO Video
MN Weather: Tuesday Brings Our First Trip Into The 50s This Year
Tuesday will be the first day this year that temperatures will reach into the 50s in Minnesota -- and it won’t be the only day this week.
Warm Temperatures Raise Basement Flooding Concerns
Melting snow might be good news for many Minnesotans, but for homes? Not so much.
'Spring Is Here': Minnesotans Bask In Warmer Temps
Bryant Lake Dog Park was perhaps the most popular spot in Eden Prairie Sunday morning, thanks to spring’s first real warm-up.
Minnesota Weather: Mild Weekend With Chance For Snow In Northern MN
Friday night could be the last stretch of subzero cold that Minnesotans will have to endure this season.
MN Weather: Windy, Colder Air Moving In, But Spring-Like Temps Are On The Horizon
High temperatures will only stay in the teens Friday with subzero chills all day.
St. Paul Saints Fans Will See Experimental Rules At Games This Season
St. Paul Saints fans will notice some changes on the field this season.
Vikings Reportedly Sign DT Harrison Phillips, Cut Michael Pierce
In the team's first big move of free agency, the Vikings have reportedly swapped one defensive tackle for another.
Towns Scores NBA-High 60 Points, Wolves Top Spurs 149-139
Karl-Anthony Towns had a team-record 60 points — the most scored in the NBA this season — and the Minnesota Timberwolves outlasted the San Antonio Spurs 149-139 on Monday night.
Sánchez Starts New Chapter With Twins, Leaving Yanks In Past
"Since last night, that chapter is done," Sánchez said through a team translator. "It's in the past."
Latest Entertainment News From ViacomCBS
First Group of Grammy Performers Announced
The Recording Academy® has announced the first group of artists to perform at this year’s 64TH ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS®.
ViacomCBS Announces New Company Name: Paramount
ViacomCBS announced Tuesday that the company will become known as Paramount.
Julie Chen Moonves Talks New Season Of ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ And Reveals Her Favorite To Win
Season 3 of 'Celebrity Big Brother' returns February 2nd to CBS. We spoke to host Julie Chen Moonves about the show, the houseguests and what to expect!
Go Inside The Revamped Celebrity Big Brother House
What has 94 cameras, 113 microphones and 11 celebrities inside competing for $250,000? It's the new Celebrity Big Brother House! Get a tour inside of the house here.
Preview: 'The Amazing Race' Begins 33rd Season On CBS
"The Amazing Race" returns to CBS Wednesday night for a historic 33rd season that begins in London, England.
Preview: Sophia Bush & Jason Isaacs Star In CBS Drama 'Good Sam'
Sophia Bush & Jason Isaacs star in a new medical drama, which premieres Wednesday night on CBS.
How Are Store Brands Different From Name Brands?
As prices for everything rise, more shoppers are turning to store brands. They’re called "private labels," and they've grown year over year.
What Is MnDOT Building Along I-35W In South Minneapolis?
Thousands drive past it every day, but it takes a bird’s eye view to see the unique construction project happening along I-35W in south Minneapolis.
Where Does Our Gasoline Come From?
AAA says the nationwide average topped $4.06 Monday. That's a 45-cent jump in a week and the highest in nearly 14 years.
Recipe: Irish Brown Bread
March 15, 2022 at 9:53 am
Recipes
Shelagh Mullen shared this recipe for Seedy Brown Bread with WCCO viewers.
Seedy Brown Bread