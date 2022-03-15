ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — St. Paul Saints fans will notice some changes on the field this season.
Major League Baseball is testing out some new rules in the minor leagues.
A pitch timer will be implemented, requiring pitchers to throw and batters to be prepared to hit within a certain amount of time. Pitchers will also need to be judicious with their pick-off attempts — three attempts without an out will lead to baserunners automatically advancing.
The minor leagues will also see base sizes increased, from 15 inches square to 18 inches square. MLB said when bigger bases were implemented in some games in 2021, it led to fewer injuries and more successful stolen bases.
MLB also said automated technology for calling balls and strikes will be used in select Triple-A games.
The league says these experimental rules are meant to speed up the game and reduce player injuries.