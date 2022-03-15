Bracket Challenge:Think you've got the perfect brackets? Play against our VIPs and you could win a $1,000 grand prize!
By WCCO-TV Staff
Filed Under:Harrison Phillips, Michael Pierce, Minnesota Vikings

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — In the team’s first big move of free agency, the Vikings have reportedly swapped one defensive tackle for another.

According to NFL Network’s Mike Garofolo, the Vikings will sign Harrison Phillips, formerly of the Buffalo Bills, to a three-year, $19.5 million deal.

In a corresponding move, the team will release Michael Pierce, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported.

The Vikings signed Pierce to a three-year, $27 million contract in 2020. He opted out of his first season with the team due to COVID-19 concerns, and missed nine games with injury last season. The 29-year-old did register three sacks from the interior in the eight games he played.

The 26-year-old Phillips is a younger, cheaper option for the Vikings, who will switch from primarily a 4-3 defense to a 3-4 front this year under new defensive coordinator Ed Donatell.