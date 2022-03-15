MN Weather: Tuesday Brings Our First Trip Into The 50s This YearTuesday will be the first day this year that temperatures will reach into the 50s in Minnesota -- and it won’t be the only day this week.

Warm Temperatures Raise Basement Flooding ConcernsMelting snow might be good news for many Minnesotans, but for homes? Not so much.

'Spring Is Here': Minnesotans Bask In Warmer TempsBryant Lake Dog Park was perhaps the most popular spot in Eden Prairie Sunday morning, thanks to spring’s first real warm-up.

Minnesota Weather: Mild Weekend With Chance For Snow In Northern MNFriday night could be the last stretch of subzero cold that Minnesotans will have to endure this season.

MN Weather: Windy, Colder Air Moving In, But Spring-Like Temps Are On The HorizonHigh temperatures will only stay in the teens Friday with subzero chills all day.