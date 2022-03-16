MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota’s latest average COVID-19 positivity rate has fallen to nearly 3% as state health officials report 889 additional virus cases and 13 more deaths.
The health department's update Wednesday shows that the death toll now stands at 12,302 and there have been over 1.4 million cases reported since the pandemic began. Over 62,000 cases have been reinfections.
As has been the case for over a month, the seven-day rolling average positivity rate continues its sharp decline, with the last figure being 3.1%. Health officials draw a line of caution at 5%.
The hospitalization rate is nearly below the caution level, last recorded as 4.8 new COVID-19 hospital admissions per 100,000 residents.
Over the course of the pandemic, over 61,000 patients with the virus have needed hospitalization; about 18% of those requiring intensive care unit treatment.
About 9.47 million vaccine doses have been administered in the state. Nearly 70% of the state’s total population has received at least one dose.