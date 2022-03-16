MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minneapolis man has been charged in connection with a gunshot wound to the face suffered by a 2-year-old boy inside an apartment Monday morning.

Kendall Hampton is charged with prohibited possession of a firearm and endangering a child, court documents filed in Hennepin County show.

Police responded to the 1500 block of Lasalle Avenue just after 4:30 a.m. Monday on a report of an injured child.

The child was taken to a hospital immediately, where it was determined he had been shot in the face. He was in critical condition, but has since stabilized, the compliant states.

Police spoke to the person who called 911, who said she was sleeping in the same room as the child, and awoke to him screaming, crying and bleeding from the face.

Hampton was in the lobby of the apartment building, the complaint states, and initially told police he was a neighbor and had come down to see what happened.

Hampton then left the scene, and refused to come back to answer questions when police called his phone, according to the complaint.

Police arrested Hampton Tuesday, and he allegedly admitted he was in the bedroom where the child was shot. He told investigators he left his gun on the windowsill and fell asleep before the shooting, but doesn’t know how the child was actually injured, according to a criminal complaint.

Before they went to sleep, the 911 caller told Hampton “he should put his gun up high where the children wouldn’t be able to get it,” the complaint states.

The boy’s mother was at work during the shooting, and Hampton and the 911 caller were watching him, according to the complaint.