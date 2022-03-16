MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — As the second week of the Minneapolis educators’ strike continues, union leaders allege the district has stonewalled negotiations.
"Is the district on strike? Because they haven't been working for the last three days," president of the teachers' chapter Greta Callahan said in a message to picketers Wednesday.
Minneapolis Public Schools reiterated its position Tuesday night that the district does not have the money to give striking educators what they want.
In a message on its website, the district said “the negotiating table is the first priority for everyone on the team,” but that it does “not have the finances to expand the costs of our contract proposal.”
Still, union leaders maintain they're hopeful a deal will be reached soon.
“We are assuming that today is the day that they get to business, settle this contract,” Callahan said. “We’re ready to be there all night long if we have to.”
The Minneapolis Federation of Teachers and Education Support Professionals is fighting for limits on class sizes, higher wages and more mental-health support. The district says it’s committed to reaching an agreement.
Educators plan to rally in downtown Minneapolis Wednesday afternoon.
MPS’s food service workers filed an intent to strike notice Tuesday. March 28 is the earliest those workers could begin picketing.