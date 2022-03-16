MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A Minnesota World War II veteran, who has honored hundreds of his brothers and sisters, had the surprise of a lifetime Wednesday afternoon. Navy veteran Charles Korlath received the Presidential Citizens Medal.
Korlath had no idea why his neighbors and close friends all decided to visit at one time. He was surprised after a letter was read with the reasons why he should receive the medal. It recognizes people who have “performed exemplary deeds or services to their country.”READ MORE: 'I Don't Want This To Happen Again': Protester Who Lost Eye From Minneapolis Police Projectile Reaches $2.4M Settlement
Korlath served 40 years on the Fort Snelling Memorial Rifle Squad and rarely missed a Friday. He presented the American flag to more than 20,000 families during his time at the cemetery.
Korlath enlisted in the US Navy at the age of 17 and served on a troop transport ship in 1944, during WWII in support of the Pacific Theatre. After an honorable discharge in 1948, Korlath returned home to serve as a member of the St. Paul Fire Department for 30 years.READ MORE: Gun Safety Advocates Call For Stronger Minnesota Laws, Though Policy Action Appears Unlikely
But it’s the work he did with the Friday Squad where he and his comrades built their lives believing in something bigger than themselves.
“We’ve got to keep it up, we’ve got to keep up the good work at the cemetery,” Korlath said.
“I think its wonderful I’m being honored in this way.”
“He’s got stories to tell. he’s got people to recognize he’s just full of good things and you can’t beat that for a guy who has been 94 years in this lifetime,” said rifle squad member Tom Mullon.MORE NEWS: Twin Cities Restaurants Say They'll Need Huge St. Patrick's Boost To Stay Afloat
Korlath is the last World War II survivor of the Memorial Rifle Squad. Every member of the Minnesota Congressional Delegation signed off on Korlath’s award.