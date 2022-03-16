MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – It’s been almost two years since the murder of George Floyd. It sparked protests, rioting, and conversations around racial justice.

Regina McCombs, a photojournalism and visual communications senior fellow at the University of Minnesota Hubbard School of Journalism, was tasked with helping to narrow down 500 photographs from that time to 54 of them for an exhibit called Documenting a Reckoning: The Murder of George Floyd.

“They all have these moments that just grab you,” McCombs said.

The idea for the exhibit first came from a freelance photographer who was there the days after George Floyd’s death.

The exhibit shows the hours leading up to Floyd’s murder, all the way to the trial and conviction of Derek Chauvin.

Some of the images are taken by award-winning photographers from national publications. Others by people in the community.

“We’ve got a photographer from National Geographic right next to a photo from a community photographer,” McCombs said.

McCombs says she hopes people leave with a sense of how that time changed the community and also change that still needs to happen.

The exhibit, put on by the University of Minnesota and the Minnesota Historical Society, at Mill City Museum runs March 17 through June 5. It is free to the public.

There will also be an opening reception on April 1 from 6-8 p.m. that will include a panel discussion led by photographers featured in the exhibit.