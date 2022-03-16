ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — St. Paul police say they’re investigating a homicide Tuesday morning and a suspect is in custody after they allegedly set a Bloomington home on fire.

St. Paul police say that they found a woman dead at about 9 a.m. on the 1700 block of Wynne Avenue. The address police responded to is an industrial building.

HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION We’re investigating a homicide after a woman was found dead this morning on the 1700 block of Wynne Avenue. Watch here for updates and information about a media availability. pic.twitter.com/K13xzoOpNf — Saint Paul Police Department (@sppdmn) March 15, 2022

The victim was found badly burned, police said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Calls like these are absolutely shocking and devastating. I don’t have the words for this,” St. Paul Sgt. Natalie Davis said. “When officers arrived on the scene, they located a woman in her 40s, unresponsive, not breathing, and appeared to have been badly burned.”

On Wednesday, officials identified the woman as 45-year-old Kelli Goodermont.

Officers said they were able to identify a suspect as he had been in a relationship with her. That suspect resides in Bloomington, and when police responded to his address, they found a home on fire there.

That required response from multiple departments.

The suspect was arrested after he was found leaving his home in a vehicle but came out on his own, and he has been taken to St. Paul to be eventually booked at Ramsey County Jail. Charges have not yet been filed.

Davis said this is the city’s 11th homicide this year.

“This senseless act of violence will cause ripples of grief and pain to the victim’s loved ones and family members,” Davis said.

Domestic Violence Resources: For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.