MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Vikings gained some stability on special teams Wednesday by re-signing punter Jordan Berry.
The team did not give financial details of the deal, but said it’s a one-year contract for the 30-year-old Berry.
In 2021, Berry’s first season in Minnesota, he averaged 46.5 yards a punt, and one-third of his punts landed inside the 20 yard line.
Earlier in the week, the Vikings placed a tender on restricted free agent kicker Greg Joseph. The move means the Vikings will have the right to match a contract offer from any other team.
Berry and Joseph will work under new special teams coordinator Matt Daniels this season.