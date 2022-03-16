MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Timberwolves say Jaden McDaniels will be out indefinitely after spraining his ankle in Monday night’s win over the Spurs.
McDaniels was injured in the fourth quarter of the game, and an MRI on Tuesday confirmed a left ankle sprain, the Wolves said. His injury will be reassessed in two weeks.
The 21-year-old forward is averaging 9.4 points and 4.3 rebounds in 26.1 minutes a game this season.
With less than a month to go in the season, the Wolves are making a push for a playoff spot.