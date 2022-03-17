THOMSON TOWNSHIP, Minn. (WCCO) — Authorities say dozens of sheep died in a pole barn fire in Carlton County Wednesday.
The county sheriff’s office, along with multiple fire departments, responded to the 300 block of Koski Road in Thomson Township just before 12:30 p.m.
Authorities found the pole barn fully engulfed.
The property owner was away at the time, but later returned. The owner told authorities there were about 70 sheep in the barn, all of which were killed in the fire.
Authorities say the fire’s cause is not known, but it does not appear suspicious in nature.