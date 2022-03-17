POPE COUNTY, Minn. (WCCO) – An AMBER Alert was issued on Thursday for 2-year-old Robert Ramirez, who is missing and believed to be abducted.
The Pope County Sheriff’s Office took a missing child report near Westport on Thursday morning.
Ramirez is described as having brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a long sleeve red t-shirt and black sweatpants, which had green stripes. Officials say he is 3 feet tall and weighs 28 pounds.
Officials say that at this time, they do not have abductor or vehicle information.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911.