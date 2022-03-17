AMBER ALERTThe Pope Co. Sheriff's Office says they're looking for the missing and likely abducted 2-year-old Robert Ramirez.
By WCCO-TV Staff
POPE COUNTY, Minn. (WCCO) – An AMBER Alert was issued on Thursday for 2-year-old Robert Ramirez, who is missing and believed to be abducted.

The Pope County Sheriff’s Office took a missing child report near Westport on Thursday morning.

Ramirez is described as having brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a long sleeve red t-shirt and black sweatpants, which had green stripes. Officials say he is 3 feet tall and weighs 28 pounds.

Robert Ramirez (credit: Pope Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Officials say that at this time, they do not have abductor or vehicle information.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.