MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Health officials in Minnesota on Thursday reported 470 new COVID-19 cases and 10 more deaths.
The latest numbers from the Minnesota Department of Health come as key metrics continue a weekslong plummet. The average positivity rate stands at 3.1%, below the caution line, while daily new cases per 100,000 people are at 8.1. That’s still above the caution line, but below the high risk threshold.
Since the pandemic’s start, the state has seen 1,424,107 cases, including 62,322 reinfections. The virus has killed 12,312 Minnesotans.
As of Wednesday, there were 263 COVID-19 patients in Minnesota hospitals. Thirty-two of those were in intensive care. Since March 2020, 61,164 Minnesotans have been hospitalized with the virus; 11,321 of them ended up in the ICU.
The state has distributed nearly 9.5 million vaccine doses, including almost 2.2 million boosters. Sixty-six percent of the state’s eligible population has completed a vaccine series, though just 45.7% are up to date with their doses, meaning they’ve received all recommended doses.