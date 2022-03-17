MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Thursday is the eighth day without school for more than 28,000 Minneapolis students.
Educators gathered at the Minneapolis Center for Adult Learning on East Lake Street for a large rally late Thursday afternoon. Hundreds of educators also marched through the streets of downtown Minneapolis Wednesday.
Raucous Minneapolis striking teachers rally stretches for blocks on East Lake St – 8th day of strike . Two sides remain very far apart pic.twitter.com/wrWLmfy9My
— esme murphy (@esmemurphy) March 17, 2022
For families, the disruption has been difficult. The American Indian Center on East Lake Street is one of several places offering free lunches for students. WCCO spoke with parent Lumhe Sampson, who was picking up food for their child.
"That's the highlight of any trip, right? Like when the kids eat free [laughs]! But also, of course, it's a space for them to be able to run around," Sampson said. "They have pent-up energy, especially being at home, and you run out of things to do."
Minneapolis Public Schools and the Minneapolis Federation of Teachers are still $57 million apart on wages. And for the overall spending and cost of the two proposals, they are $213 million apart.