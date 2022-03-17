MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minnesota native has been killed in Ukraine amid Russia’s invasion, according to reports Thursday afternoon.
According to the news outlet Ukrainian Public Broadcaster News, Russian troops on Thursday morning fired at civilians who were on the street in a residential district in Chernihiv, which is north of Kyiv.
The exact number of those killed in the shelling has not been confirmed, but among them was a U.S. citizen, which police in the area said was a Minnesota native who was born in 1954.
A witness of the shelling told the news outlet that the citizens were standing in line for water before the shelling.
CNN reporter and former CBS News reporter Kylie Atwood confirmed that the person killed was James Whitney Hill, from Minnesota. Atwood said that the New York Times confirmed he had traveled to Chernihiv in Dec. for his Ukrainian partner to get treatment for multiple sclerosis.
The US citizen killed in Ukraine today was James Whitney Hill, from Minnesota, CNN confirms via an advisor to Ukraine’s Interior Minister. NYT says he traveled to Chernihiv in Dec. for his partner – a Ukrainian – to be treated for multiple sclerosis. They got stuck in a hospital.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken confirmed that an American had been killed.
“We offer our sincerest condolences to the family on their loss,” the State Department spokesperson said. “Out of respect to the family during this difficult time, we have no further comment.”