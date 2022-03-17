MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Thursday won’t be quite as warm as Wednesday was, but it’s still set to be a very pleasant day.
In the Twin Cities, expect temperatures to top out in the mid-40s. Down south, it’ll reach 50, and up north will see the low 40s.
Friday will be very similar, with a high of 46 in the Twin Cities. WCCO’s Katie Steiner said that with the way things are going, much of the metro’s remaining snow depth should disappear by the weekend.
Temperatures will bounce back up on Saturday, reaching the mid-50s. Sunday is the first official day of spring, and it’s set to be one of the warmest days we’ve seen so far this year.
Expect some rain storms to start next week, and some morning flurries are not out of the question.