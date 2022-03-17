MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota Sen. Tom Bakk will be retiring at the end of the year and won’t seek reelection.
Bakk made the announcement Thursday. Bakk, an Independent, is currently in his sixth term in the Minnesota Senate where he represents Senate District 3 in the Iron Range.
“Representing the people of the Arrowhead region has been one of the greatest rewards of my life, made possible by the support and patience of my family,” Bakk said. “My heartfelt thanks to my constituents for entrusting me to be their voice at the Capitol for so many years. I have always tried to do my best for the people I’ve served even if it was not always easy or popular with my own political party. The friendships and the memories I have made will carry with me forever.”
Bakk was the Senate majority leader from 2013 to 2016. Prior to the senate, Bakk served four terms in the Minnesota House.
“There is still a lot more to be done but it is time for me to pass the torch. I’m certain there are new inspiring leaders waiting in the wings. For 28 years it has been my time to serve but now it is finally my time to retire,” Bakk said.
In 2020, Bakk split from the DFL to form an Independent caucus.
Bakk lives on Lake Vermillion near Cook.