MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Friday marked day nine without school in Minneapolis. Educators say they’re hopeful they can reach a deal as we near the end of the second week of the strike.

Teachers rallied outside the Governor’s residence, using words like promising when talking about the ongoing mediation. It’s the first real movement we’ve heard from the negotiating team.

They rallied in St. Paul because they say they want public education better funded by the state, saying the budget surplus could be used to fund education. They also say Minneapolis schools are Minnesota schools and what is happening with their contract impacts the state.

The educators strike asking for higher pay, and better benefits, support for educators of color, more mental health services for students, among other things.

Two teachers we spoke with say they are hopeful after hearing a message from the negotiating team this morning who said they are ready to make a deal.

“I am ready to go back to school on Monday, so my fingers and toes are crossed right now in the hopes that we can figure it out so we can continue learning,” Lei Washington from Howe Elementary said.

“I think we have an amazing bargaining team that all of us can trust what they are doing for us at the table,” Jill Loesch from Green Central said.

Jill says she’s been in contact with educators nationwide and many are watching to see what happens here.

Minneapolis Public Schools told WCCO: “MPS and MFT are together working hard to find resolution and intend to share more information as soon as possible.”