MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis police are investigating a shooting that left a man in his 60s with serious injuries.
Police say the incident happened on the 700 block of West Broadway at about 5:10 p.m. Friday.
Investigators say that the victim was walking with a friend when he said he heard gunshots and felt pain. He did not see who fired the shots, he said.
Police said that he suffered gunshot wounds to his leg. Officers applied a tourniquet and described his injuries as potentially life-threatening.
He’s been taken to the hospital.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).