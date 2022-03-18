MAPLE GROVE, Minn. (WCCO) – Crews responded to a house fire in Maple Grove on Friday morning.
The house on Everest Lane was being renovated. No one was in the home at the time.

Maple Grove Fire Rescue – along with crews from Plymouth, Loretto, Hamel, and Rogers – responded to the scene.
The fire is under investigation.