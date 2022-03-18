Bracket Challenge:Think you've got the perfect brackets? Play against our VIPs and you could win a $1,000 grand prize!
By WCCO-TV Staff
Filed Under:Minneapolis News, Traffic Deaths

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A new report has found that “very reckless driving” contributed to Minneapolis’ increased traffic deaths in 2021.

The annual report, from Full Vision Zero, states that about 80% of fatal crashes included very reckless driving in 2021, a big increase from 2019 when 230% of fatal crashes included very reckless driving.

Furthermore, the increase in traffic deaths is impacting diverse, low-income neighborhoods the hardest. The report says 65% of fatal crashes were in areas where a majority of residents are people of color, though those areas have 8% of the population and 24% of streets.

“The death toll on our streets is devastating and unacceptable,” the report said.

Twenty-four people died in traffic crashes in Minneapolis in 2021, which is the highest number since 2007.