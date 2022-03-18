MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man in his 20s has been seriously injured after being shot in North Minneapolis Friday evening.
The shooting happened on the 3600 block of Penn Avenue North just before 8 p.m.
Police say the shooting happened in a parking lot and the man who was shot ran into the nearby business. He was taken to a nearby hospital.
Investigators say that another man was seen running from the scene.
Police are talking with witnesses and working to get surveillance video of the shooting.
The suspect’s condition was not immediately available.