MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota Vikings veteran wide receiver Adam Thielen is reportedly sticking with the team for the upcoming season.
Thielen restructured his contract, according to multiple reports.
“All love MN! Let’s go win a championship!” Thielen said on Twitter.
According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, a source told him the restructured contract includes $18 million guaranteed and he gets a raise to $14.4 million this year. A void year was tacked on for salary cap purposes.
Thielen finished last season with 67 catches for 726 yards and 10 touchdowns. He missed several games due to injury.
Earlier this month, the team extended quarterback Kirk Cousins’ contract for the next two seasons, banking on further improvement under new head coach Kevin O’Connell.