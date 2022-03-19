MN Weather: Temps Dip Slightly Thursday, But A Beautiful Weekend AheadThursday won't be quite as warm as Wednesday was, but it's still set to be a very pleasant day.

MN Weather: Warm Temps Continue On Cloudy TuesdayWednesday is already off to a warm start, and it's only going to get warmer.

How Does The Ground Thaw? And Are We On Schedule?A week filled with temperatures in the 50s has Minnesotans excited to embrace the warmth, and hopefully see their yards thaw out.

Twin Cities Hits 50 For 1st Time This Year, And Residents Soak It InOur warmer weather had people getting outside Tuesday. While it's not quite the same thrill as getting presents during the holidays, many would say it's right up there.

MN Weather: Tuesday Brings Our First Trip Into The 50s This YearTuesday will be the first day this year that temperatures will reach into the 50s in Minnesota -- and it won’t be the only day this week.