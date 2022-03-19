MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Saturday is starting off cloudy and foggy, but by mid-morning, it’ll be back to sunshine.
Skies are grey because of the moisture coming off Lake Superior, combined with the effects of the melting snow from Friday.
It’s looking quiet and mild for the rest of the weekend; temps will top out at 51 in the metro on Saturday and 58 on Sunday.
While winds won’t be an issue Saturday, they’ll come into play late Sunday and into Monday. Sunday afternoon, they’ll shift towards the east, helping to dry out the atmosphere. Monday will stay mostly dry before a storm system moves in.
A mix of rain and snow will develop late Monday into Tuesday and Wednesday. Many areas will see 3/4 of an inch of precipitation.