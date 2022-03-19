Bracket Challenge:How is your bracket doing? See how it stacks up against our VIPs!
By WCCO-TV Staff
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police say that at least two people were shot near George Floyd Square in south Minneapolis late Saturday evening.

The shootings happened on the 3700 block of Chicago Avenue at about 9 p.m.

Police responded to the scene to find a man suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital.

Another man with apparent gunshot wounds arrived at Hennepin Healthcare, as well. Police did not know the extent of that man’s wounds

Police say that it appears that an interaction between two vehicles escalated into gunfire, and shots were fired from both vehicles, according to early reports.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).