MONTGOMERY, Minn. (WCCO) — Golf has returned to the state of Minnesota, and fans of the game couldn’t be more thrilled.

At Montgomery National Golf Club in Le Seuer County, tee times are booked throughout the weekend.

“We opened the tee sheet on Thursday, in about 20 minutes we were almost completely booked,” said owner Greg McKush, who has operated the Beatles’ themed course for five years.

The course is one of only a handful open in the state this weekend, leading some golfers to drive more than an hour for a chance to hit the links.

“About an hour ago, I had a foursome from Elk River,” McKush said. “I think coming to a little town like this, they don’t expect a lot. We’ve got a beautiful canvas here that I can’t wait to keep making better.”

You’re not dreaming- golf in MN is 🔙🔙🔙🔙🔙 Montgomery National Golf Club is one of the few courses open in the state- and they sold out of tee times in *minutes*. Hit the links with me tonight on @WCCO after #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/DL4aniAnuk — Adam Duxter (@AdamDuxter) March 19, 2022

McKush says the course closed on Dec. 4 in 2021. Normally, he says he’s lucky to open the greens before April 1.

“Within ten minutes, I got the email and I called down here,” said Ben Crandall, who came from Woodbury to play the course Saturday. “As soon as we can get a chance to go outside in this state, we all jump on it.”

In some places, it was easy to see winter’s remnants along the course.

“You don’t hit the ball out of a snowbank,” Crandall said. “That’s the beauty of golf. Your playing partners can kind of dictate how you’re playing it that day.”

“We’ll probably get another 20 inches (of snow),” McKush said. “But you work really hard, 12 hours a day for three to four days, then you get a break.”