BURNSVILLE, Minn. (WCCO) — Police in Burnsville say officers used less-lethal weapons on a sexual assault suspect who “was not complying with officers” early Sunday.
The assault was reported at the AmericInn on Nicollet Court just before 1 a.m.
The suspect was seen leaving the hotel, police said, and officers pulled him over on Buck Hill Road.
To “prevent him from taking off,” police used a pepperball and 40mm rounds, the department said.
Police said he was evaluated for injuries that were not related to the less-lethal rounds, then booked at the Dakota County Jail.
WCCO-TV typically does not identify those who are arrested until they are formally charged.