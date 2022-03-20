Bracket Challenge:How is your bracket doing? See how it stacks up against our VIPs!
By WCCO-TV Staff
BURNSVILLE, Minn. (WCCO) — Police in Burnsville say officers used less-lethal weapons on a sexual assault suspect who “was not complying with officers” early Sunday.

The assault was reported at the AmericInn on Nicollet Court just before 1 a.m.

The suspect was seen leaving the hotel, police said, and officers pulled him over on Buck Hill Road.

To “prevent him from taking off,” police used a pepperball and 40mm rounds, the department said.

Police said he was evaluated for injuries that were not related to the less-lethal rounds, then booked at the Dakota County Jail.

