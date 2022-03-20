MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – After the Twins reportedly made a blockbuster signing this weekend, available tickets for the team’s Opening Day game are still plentiful.
The notoriously penny-pinching Twins gave shortstop Carlos Correa a reported three-year, $105 million deal, the biggest in franchise history.
If you’d like to see the Twins’ prize free agent in person, there are still plenty of tickets – at plenty of price points – for the team’s Opening Day matchup with the Seattle Mariners at Target Field.
That game is slated for Thursday, April 7 at 3:10 p.m. It kicks off a six-game home stand against the Mariners and Dodgers.
The Twins will give away an Opening Weekend jacket to the first 10,000 fans at games on April 7-10.
Tickets can be purchased from the Twins’ website. The team is running a “no fees” ticket offer through Monday at 11:59 p.m.
2021 was a disappointing season for Twins fans. After back-to-back first-place finishes in the AL Central, the team went 73-89 and ended up at the bottom of the division.
The Twins have had a busy offseason, highlighted by the Correa signing and a seven-year, $100 million contract for oft-injured superstar Byron Buxton. The team also traded pitching prospect Chase Petty to the Cincinnati Reds for starter Sonny Gray, and dealt third baseman Josh Donaldson to the Yankees for Gary Sánchez and Gio Urshela.