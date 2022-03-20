MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The TSA anticipates the average daily passengers will surpass 90% of pre-pandemic levels for the spring break season.

The administration released 10 tips to help make your trip to the airport a little less stressful, like giving yourself plenty of time arriving early, following the rules on liquids (which are limited to 3.4 ounces for carry-on luggage), and try enrolling in TSA PreCheck to save time through security (a membership lasts five years).

But just getting your ticket may cost you.

“I have noticed as I’m kind of searching for recreational travel, gas prices have made an impact,” said Minneapolis resident Allie Morris.

Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian said U.S. ticket prices could increase between 5% – 10% given the hike in oil prices amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“Airline prices are not as ferociously bad as other things are,” said University of Minnesota Carlson School of Management marketing professor George John.

He says airline prices are historically volatile, but will also go up with demand as the grip of COVID-19 eases in the U.S.

“We haven’t seen our loved ones for multiple years now, people just want to get out. So there’s a least a bump for over this summer,” he said.

John says flight prices right now are still overall lower than they were pre-pandemic.