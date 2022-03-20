KALEVALA TOWNSHIP, Minn. (WCCO) — Human remains were found following an RV fire in Carlton County.
The fire was reported at about 8 a.m. Friday on the 4900 block of Moline Road.
Emergency crews found a “fifth-wheel type” camper fully engulfed with fire after receiving a 911 call. After they extinguished the fire, crews found human remains inside.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but is not considered to have been suspicious.
On Monday, authorities said the body was that of 60-year-old Robert Charles Haufle.