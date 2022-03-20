MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Sunday is the first official day of spring, and it’s going to feel like it in the Twin Cities.
It’ll be a little breezy, but still very pleasant. The entire state will feel above average temperatures, and the high in the Twin Cities will be 58. WCCO Director Of Meteorology Mike Augustyniak said that may even be conservative — it’s possible temperatures touch 60. Either way, it’ll be the warmest day of the year so far.
Happy #SpringEquinox (at 10:33a CDT). The calendar & forecast are in sync today, just watch out for some dense fog.
Next week starts with a complex storm and forecast scenario. I'll break it down 6-8a w/@esmemurphy @susanelizabethL #mnwx #wiwx pic.twitter.com/i0lB7zgqp3
— Mike Augustyniak (@MikeAugustyniak) March 20, 2022
Southern Minnesota will surpass 60, and even far northern Minnesota will be around 50.
Monday will be even warmer, with a high of 63 in the metro. Then, Monday night into Tuesday, a storm system moves in. It’ll start as wet snow in northern Minnesota and rain farther south, including the Twin Cities.
By Tuesday afternoon, temperatures could cool enough that some snow begins to mix in in the metro. Overnight Tuesday into Wednesday is the Twin Cities’ best chance at some slushy accumulation, but don’t expect more than a coating.
Northern Minnesota could see a couple of inches accumulate, but it will quickly melt as temperatures rebound into the upper 40s and low 50s at the end of the week.