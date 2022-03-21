FORT MYERS, Fla. (WCCO) — Though his deal has not yet been officially announced, superstar shortstop Carlos Correa has reported to spring training with the Minnesota Twins.
The $105-million man was in the clubhouse in Fort Myers meeting with current and former members of the Twins Monday, WCCO’s Mike Max reports.
The Twins are expected to officially introduce Correa at a press conference on Wednesday. In Max’s conversations with Correa and others, it’s become clear the Twins brought him in not just to play shortstop, but to be a leader for the team.
The 27-year-old reportedly earned a three-year deal with the Twins that would pay him $35 million a year.
The Twins have about two more weeks in Fort Myers. They open the season at home against the Seattle Mariners April 7.