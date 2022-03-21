Bracket Challenge:How is your bracket doing? See how it stacks up against our VIPs!
By WCCO-TV Staff
FORT MYERS, Fla. (WCCO) — Though his deal has not yet been officially announced, superstar shortstop Carlos Correa has reported to spring training with the Minnesota Twins.

The $105-million man was in the clubhouse in Fort Myers meeting with current and former members of the Twins Monday, WCCO’s Mike Max reports.

Carlos Correa (credit: CBS)

The Twins are expected to officially introduce Correa at a press conference on Wednesday. In Max’s conversations with Correa and others, it’s become clear the Twins brought him in not just to play shortstop, but to be a leader for the team.

The 27-year-old reportedly earned a three-year deal with the Twins that would pay him $35 million a year.

The Twins have about two more weeks in Fort Myers. They open the season at home against the Seattle Mariners April 7.