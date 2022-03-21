MN Weather: Monday Will Be Even Warmer; Slushy Storm Arrives TuesdayMonday will be even warmer than Sunday, but winter isn’t quite over yet in parts of Minnesota.

White Bear Lake Ice Anglers Take Big Risks On Sunny, 60-Degree Day"My best bet is to stay off the lake. You can easily go inside our VFW and get some walleye fingers instead of falling in the lake trying to get them," said WBL VFW club manager Sheila Parato.

Signs Of Spring: Golf Returns To MinnesotaMontgomery National Golf Club in Le Seuer County is one of only a handful open in the state this weekend, leading some golfers to drive more than an hour for a chance to hit the links.

MN Weather: Temps Dip Slightly Thursday, But A Beautiful Weekend AheadThursday won't be quite as warm as Wednesday was, but it's still set to be a very pleasant day.

MN Weather: Warm Temps Continue On Cloudy TuesdayWednesday is already off to a warm start, and it's only going to get warmer.