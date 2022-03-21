MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting 458 additional COVID-19 cases and seven more deaths Monday.
The update comes as the state's latest positivity rate, a seven-day rolling average, has fallen below 3%. It's at 2.9% as of March 11, which is a figure that hasn't been seen since July. The positivity rate soared above 20% during the Omicron variant surge earlier this year.
The state's hospitalization rate is following a similar path, and is nearly out of the "caution" territory. The latest rate was recorded at 4.6 new COVID-19 hospitalizations per 100,000 residents. The line of caution is drawn at 4 per 100,000.
Since the pandemic began, over 1.3 million people tested positive for the virus in Minnesota, with over 61,000 cases needing hospitalization. The death toll currently stands at 12,328.
Of the state’s eligible population, 74.6% have received at least one vaccine dose. Over 9.4 million doses have been administered.