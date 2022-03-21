MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — After several delays, the trial for a man accused of murdering a Minneapolis artist in 2015 is set to begin Monday.
Demetrius Wynne is charged with killing Susan Spiller when he was 14. He is 21 years old now, and being charged as an adult.
Spiller, 68, was brutally killed in her home. Wynne and his family lived next door to her at the time.
Police matched fingerprints found on a window of Spiller’s home to Wynne.