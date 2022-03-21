MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minneapolis educator strike has entered the 14th day with both sides looking close, but still unable to reach an agreement.
Monday also marks the 10th day students have missed classes due to the strike.
Over the weekend, Minneapolis Public Schools said they have made their best and final offer. That includes pay of $23 dollars an hour for 85% of education support professionals (ESPs). They would also get a $6,000 bonus. And the district would invest more than $3 million to give ESPs additional hours.
In response, the Minneapolis Federation of Teachers said they appreciate the school district “getting to where they are,” but that they know the district can get to $35,000 for ESPs. Educators said they were “ready to hold the line until we get there.”