MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Monday will be even warmer than Sunday, but winter isn’t quite over yet in parts of Minnesota.

After hitting 60 degrees on Sunday, the Twin Cities will see a high of 63 to start the week. That would be the warmest day in more than four months.

Mankato’s high may even reach closer to 70 degrees. Much of northern Minnesota will be in the 40s, with the Arrowhead dropping into the 30s.

Despite the extra warmth in the southern half of the state, Monday will be mostly cloudy, with chances of some passing drizzle. Areas north and east of the metro will see some sprinkles Monday morning, but things will dry out by the afternoon before more precipitation arrives in the evening.

A wet weather system will start moving into Minnesota late Monday, with most of the precipitation occurring early Tuesday morning. It will begin as rain before transitioning into slushy snow later in the day.

“The western edge of the precipitation looks to line up between the west metro and Alexandria. Areas west and north could see the snow mix in a tad earlier than the metro,” WCCO Meteorologist Lisa Meadows says. “For [the metro], it is looking to be Tuesday night.”

The metro should end up with an inch or less of precipitation, while an accumulation of slush is possible. Northern Minnesota will see more accumulation, with a 30% – 70% chance of 2 or more inches of snow stacking up by Wednesday.

Due to snow melt, the National Weather Service has issued flood warnings in northwestern Minnesota, specifically in Clay and Marshall counties, which includes much of the Fargo-Moorhead area. The warnings are in effect through Thursday.

Meadows says temperatures will drop midweek but we’ll stay close to average, and dry, through the weekend.